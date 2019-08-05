GORHAM, Maine — Litsa Copadis, 96, of Cape Elizabeth, died on Aug. 1, 2019, at the Gorham House.
Litsa was born on Dec. 16, 1922, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the daughter of the late John and Calypso (Arhondy) Orfanethes.
Litsa enjoyed painting, sewing, and lapidary.
Litsa is survived by her cousins, Chris Dafnoulelis, Eleni Romneos, George Orfanidis, and Euterpi Kexayia; and two nephews, Craig Johnson and Steve Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Deme Copadis, and brother Chris Johnson.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, using the Carriage House entrance.
An Orthodox Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at the Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 North Main St., Laconia, New Hampshire. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 North Main St., Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.