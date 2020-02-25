LONDONDERRY — Lisa Susanne Nixon of Stonehenge Road, Londonderry, died Feb. 14, 2020.
Lisa was born March 21, 1963, in Saugus, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Frederick Nixon and Barbara Alpers Nixon of Derry.
Lisa was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy of Derry. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Music from Plymouth State College in 1986 and was a member of Chi Alpha Zeta.
Lisa was a beloved music teacher in the Derry school district, teaching elementary and junior high, and she assisted John Harrington with music programs at Pinkerton Academy. She moved to Liberal, Kansas, and drove tractor-trailer, then became a dispatcher for National Carriers from 1998 to 2010.
Lisa was a born “life of the party” as she enjoyed playing pool, bartending in various establishments, including the Colorado Club at Weirs Beach. She was a devoted animal and country music lover and Harley Davidson motorcycle rider, and attended Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.
She is survived by her sister, Cindy Welch, and husband Peter from Belmont; brothers Frederick “Jay” Nixon and companion Celeste Gosselin of Hampstead and Richard Nixon and companion Patricia Ditton of Newburg, Oregon; as well as two nieces and a nephew. Lisa is dearly missed by her longtime friends, Jill Adams of Londonderry and “adopted sister-in-law” Paddy Griffin of Rochester.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry.
