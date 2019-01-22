ALTON — Lisa R. Boudrow, age 48, died on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 22, 1970, to Brenda J. and Robert L. Boudrow of Alton. She graduated from Alton High School in 1989 and went on to receive a degree in Horticulture Technology from the University of New Hampshire in 2001.
Lisa’s infectious smile, giving heart, and her ability to make everyone feel like family were some of her best qualities. She was the proud and successful owner of Lisa’s Dragonfly Gardens and Design, located in Alton. Lisa took great pride in always going above and beyond for her customers. Whether it was a beautiful floral arrangement or a gorgeous landscape renovation, she always put her whole heart into making other people feel special.
Those left to honor Lisa include her son, Kyle; daughter Victoria; brother Rob; father Bob and his wife, Rachel; aunt Sandra; uncle Allen; and aunt Alice. She will always be remembered by the countless others who she would consider family members.
Lisa was predeceased by her mother, Brenda.
Lisa will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities she served.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. (program starts at 6 p.m.) at The Barn at The Inn on Main, 200 North Main St., Wolfeboro.
In lieu of flowers, we are accepting donations of new stuffed animals to be donated in Lisa’s name to local child advocacy organizations to honor Lisa’s love of children. Stuffed animals may be brought to the service or sent to Lisa Boudrow, c/o Bob and Rachel Boudrow, 190 Old Wolfeboro Road, Alton, NH 03809.
