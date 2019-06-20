BELMONT — Lisa Shea Hemeon, 63, of Belmont, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, surrounded by her family.
Lisa was born on May 1, 1956, in Laconia, the third of seven children of Joseph and Madeline (Hebert) Shea. She attended Laconia schools and was a lifelong resident of Laconia and Belmont, where she felt deeply rooted.
She was greatly loved by her large family, extended family, and a multitude of friends. Many regulars at the Laconia, Lakeport, and Weirs Beach post offices, where she worked for 20 years, appreciated Lisa’s outgoing and friendly personality. Lisa had a talent for making homemade gifts, especially crocheted afghans, and she loved when canning season rolled around, making plenty to share. She was generous and loved the holidays, happily calling herself the Queen of Christmas.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Byron Hemeon of Belmont; sons Matthew Shea-Pinkham and husband Ashton of Orlando, Florida, Jesse Rolland and wife Cassie of Laconia, Casey Rolland of Gilford, Kristopher Hemeon of Ault, Colorado, and chosen son Aaron Stone and wife Sarah of Manchester. Lisa is also survived by siblings Kathleen Pechman of Phoenix, Arizona, Denise Shea of Hoisington, Kansas, Joseph Shea and wife Lorie of Dallas, Oregon, Theresa Mattor of Hollis, Maine, Christine Callahan and fiancé Stanley Stevens of Candia, and Joel Shea and wife Carol of Belmont. Lisa was blessed with seven grandsons: Jacob, Tuckerman and Mason Rolland, Tyler and Jaxon Hemeon, and Blake and Andrew Stone. She also had numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
As Lisa wished, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. There will be a Celebration of Life Open House at the Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Drive, Gilford, on Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. Please come and share your fond memories of Lisa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.