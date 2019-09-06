GROTON — Lisa A. Girouard, 48, of Groton, passed away at her home on Sept. 3, 2019, after a long-term illness.
Lisa was born in Exeter on Aug. 12, 1971, to Ralph and Betty Bartlett.
A graduate of Newfound Regional High School, Lisa excelled as a decorated member of the Newfound Ski Team.
An animal-lover all of her life, she was an avid dogsledder from the age of 6 and the youngest member of the White Mountain Dogsledding Club. Lisa was always found with her loyal service dog and best friend, Nytis, aka “Fluffy.” He will greatly miss his Mommy.
Lisa was a member of the Hill Village Bible Church, and frequently volunteered for different programs. Lisa also enjoyed field trips with her homeschool groups.
In Lisa’s early years, she found peace in hiking and fishing with her husband, George, and sons Bo and Edward. Lisa also enjoyed working alongside her mother, Betty, and sister Margaret as a cosmetologist.
Lisa is survived by her parents, Ralph and Betty Bartlett of Campton; husband George Girouard of Groton; sons Bo Dunham of Campton and Edward Girouard of Groton; sister Margaret Hayden and family of Nottingham; and brother Ralph Bartlett and family of Keene; along with many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A calling hour for Lisa will be from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a formal service from 11 to noon, on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Hill Village Bible Church, 36 Cresent St., Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Epilepsy Foundation New England in the name of “Lisa A. Girouard.” Please follow the link to make a donation: https://epilepsynewengland.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.