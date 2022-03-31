Linwood W. Wells, 83

GILFORD — Linwood Walter Wells, 83, of Liscomb Circle, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Linwood was born on April 18, 1938 in Natick, MA, son of the late Herbert Alexander Wells and Effie Marion (Noyes) Wells.
Linwood proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce and was the owner of Northern Tooling for 10 years.
Linwood enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
Linwood is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dianna L. (Jordan) Wells; son, Dan Noyes and his wife, Sue; daughter, April Brown and her partner, Rose Chamberlain; grandson, John Brown; and three great-grandchildren, Ivy, Connor, and Alyssa Brown.
There will be no calling hours.
Private family services will be held.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Linwood’s name be made to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
