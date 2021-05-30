Portland, Maine – Lindsey Layton Kortze, 40, of Portland, ME and formerly of Gilmanton Iron Works, NH passed away at her home on Monday, May 24, 2021 after a long illness.
A loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Lindsey was born in Danbury, CT on September 30, 1980, and grew up in Connecticut and New Hampshire, ultimately settling in Portland, ME after high school. Throughout her journey, Lindsey met lifelong friends who cherished and loved her, and we know all will miss her as much as we do.
Those who knew Lindsey will remember her tenacious, independent spirit, as well as her willingness to welcome every joy and face every challenge that life presented. Wherever she went, Lindsey enriched many with her loving nature, infectious laugh and a heart filled with endless love for all those who came across her path. From pixie princess to bad ass woman, Lindsey had the soul of a warrior and the heart of an angel.
Lindsey had long suffered significant health issues and faced each one with a valiant courage and brave face, determined to win every battle and celebrate each success. However, while she tried to the best of her ability, the one disease that ultimately ended her life far too soon was a demon she could not conquer.
Lindsey is predeceased by her father, John W. Kortze of Goshen, CT; and her grandparents, John and Claire Kortze of Virginia Beach, VA, and Mary LaRue and Bill Morris of Chesapeake, VA. Lindsey is survived by her beloved dog Missy; her mother and stepfather, James and Cheryl Stafford of Gilmanton IW, NH; her sister and brother-in-law, Vanessa and Matt Stafford; along with her beloved nephew, Lane, of Bow, NH; brothers, Colin Kortze and partner Nicole Alleca of Worcester, MA, John Kortze and Cary Kortze both of Newtown, CT; step siblings, Kit & Mike Houghtalin and their son Jake, Max Stafford of Nashua, NH, and Will Stafford of Naples, FL; and the family’s dear friend, Diane Currier of Gilmanton, NH.
To Lindsey’s medical providers who befriended and supported her through every medical challenge, the family extends our deepest gratitude and appreciation for your compassion, friendship, and tireless commitment to her health.
To all those who loved and cherished Lindsey throughout her life, we grieve your loss and thank you for welcoming her into your life and for the happiness you brought her every day.
Death steals those we treasure, but it will never be able to take the moments and memories we got to share with her. Words cannot describe the loss we feel or how deeply Lindsey will be missed, but we know she’ll be looking down on us for the rest of our days sending her smiles, love and mantra - good vibes only.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish donations may be made Lindsey's name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246 or online at https://nhhumane.org/donate.
