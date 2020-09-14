LACONIA — Lindsay M. Thayer, 32, of Church Street, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Lindsay was born January 1, 1988, in Laconia, the daughter of William B. Thayer III and Donna (Kenney) Thayer.
Lindsay had a kind old soul and a warm heart. She was loved by many and remembered by all. She loved the outdoors, music, poetry, and dance. She had many job skills, a jack-of-all-trades, and would always be there to help anyone in need. Above all, she was a wonderful mom to her two boys, Gabriel and Lucien.
Lindsay is survived by her parents; her two uncles, Wayne Thayer and Jon Thayer and his wife Tina; three aunts, Deborah Carter, Diane King, and Doreen Hubert; her godparents, Greg and Angela Cassavaugh; her spouse, Mishawn MacDonald; and many other aunts and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Bryon and Irena Kenney and her paternal Pepere and Memere, William B. Jr. and Jane P. Thayer.
There will be no calling hours.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Graveside Services will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, on Saturday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m.
For those who wish to make a contribution in Lindsay's memory, donate to any local shelter or substance abuse center.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
