PLACIDA, Fla. — Linda Theresa Kelly, 70, passed away Dec. 25, 2018.
She was born Nov. 29, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Buck and Ernestine (Payson) Rogers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Kelly; and her brother, Jimmy Rogers.
Linda and her husband, Carter, moved to Charlotte County just two months ago from Belmont, New Hampshire. She was a Catholic and the director of Workman’s Compensation for the City of Boston.
Linda loved playing cards with her friends, boating, fishing and spending time with her family. She was a very loving and caring person who was strongly opinionated and sometimes stubborn but in a good way! She loved to laugh and will be deeply missed by her many great friends. When her husband stepped out of line, she'd always say, "Really Shealy!!"
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carter Shealy; two children; and three grandchildren.
Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Linda’s name be made to Make-A-Wish NH, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.