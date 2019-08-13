LACONIA — Linda Sharon Lavigne, 69, of Cotton Hill Road, died at home, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer, on Aug. 10, 2019.
Linda was born on Sept. 29, 1949, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the daughter of Samuel Lavigne and Barbara (Ames) Briggs.
Linda was a lover of life. Although she struggled at times, she was successful at many things, including raising her three children and running a business.
She lived in many places, such as Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and most recently California, but New Hampshire was her home.
She had an adventurous soul and traveled to many places, but the tropical islands were her favorite. She was the type of person that was always up for a spontaneous road trip.
Linda was also an animal-lover. She had four “fur babies” over her lifespan, including three dogs, Bijou, Buddy, and Scrappy, and one cat, Miss Kitty, whom she loved like her own children. Her love of animals spilled over into a dog grooming job and being an active dog shelter volunteer.
She was a very kind, loving, caring, and understanding person who lent a listening ear to countless people. If she showed up at your door, you knew you were in for a lot of laughs and overall good time. Her door was always open for coffee and conversation.
She always had an appreciation of beautiful things, which she always showed with her exceptional taste in jewelry and clothes and her vast crystal collection. She also had a “thing” for frogs of any size, shape and color.
The most beautiful things about her, though, were her smile and her laughter. She was a light in this world that will be sorely missed.
Linda is survived by her son, Marc D. Forgione Sr., and wife Denise of Laconia; daughter Michelle Champion and significant other Archie Thibeault of Laconia; six grandchildren, Katey, Crystal, Samantha, Amber, Marc, and Jackson; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank and Richard; one sister, Beverly; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Valerie Felch.
There will be a Calling Hour on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hour at 2 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
A private Family Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
