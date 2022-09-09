FRANKLIN — Linda McLaren Paddock, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, following a period of declining health. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mark Paddock.
Linda was born on March 7, 1950, in Concord. She grew up in Loudon. Linda graduated Concord High School and went on to receive a nursing degree from Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing in Keene. Linda started her nursing career at Concord Hospital. Long after becoming the mother to four children, Nathan Paddock of Sutton, Aaron Paddock of Acworth, Georgia, Katie Rainville of Gilmanton and Lucas Paddock of Manchester. Linda went back to her beloved nursing at Merrimack County Home. She loved her job there. Linda worked in many capacities for 22 years and was eventually selected to be the acting director of nurses.
She loved serving the Lord Jesus at Praise Assembly of God in Tilton.
In addition to her loving husband and children listed above, Linda leaves behind a brother, Ken McLaren and his wife Linda; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; one aunt and many cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH 03301.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Praise Assembly of God Church, 180 School Street, Tilton, NH 03276. Please meet at the church. Burial immediately follows in Moore Cemetery in Loudon, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s name may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bennettfuneral.com.
