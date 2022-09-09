Linda McLaren Paddock, 72

Linda McLaren Paddock, 72

FRANKLIN — Linda McLaren Paddock, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, following a period of declining health. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mark Paddock.

Linda was born on March 7, 1950, in Concord. She grew up in Loudon. Linda graduated Concord High School and went on to receive a nursing degree from Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing in Keene. Linda started her nursing career at Concord Hospital. Long after becoming the mother to four children, Nathan Paddock of Sutton, Aaron Paddock of Acworth, Georgia, Katie Rainville of Gilmanton and Lucas Paddock of Manchester. Linda went back to her beloved nursing at Merrimack County Home. She loved her job there. Linda worked in many capacities for 22 years and was eventually selected to be the acting director of nurses.

