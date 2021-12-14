LACONIA — Linda M. Sirles, 74, of Merrimac Street, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Concord.
Linda was born on June 1, 1947 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of the late James and Irene (Perkins) Dionne. Linda worked as a machinist for Risdon for many years.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mark Sirles of Laconia; her granddaughter, Tiffany Sirles; her great-grandson, Jamal; and her sister-in-law, Judy Carrington.
A Graveside Service will be held at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia in the spring of 2022.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
