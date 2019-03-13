DANBURY — Linda M. (Trask) Sharp, 67, of Route 104, Danbury, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Concord Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on March 20, 1951, the daughter of the late George C. and June (Reagan) Trask. Linda graduated from Lynn English High School in Lynn, Massachusetts.
She and her family lived in Italy for some time before moving to the Deacon's Bench Restaurant and Motel her parents owned and operated in Danbury. Linda worked as a housekeeper and waitress for many years for her parents. It is there she met her husband, Allen Sharp. She then took a job at IPC (International Packings Corporation, now known as Freudenberg-NOK) in April 1979. She worked for six years and found herself out of a job as part of the big layoff. She worked for other companies but then, when a job became available that she wanted at IPC in December 1994, she applied and got hired. She loved working the 11 p.m. - 7 a.m. shift in the lab, testing the rubber and working with the union as a Shop Steward. If someone had an issue, you could always talk to Linda; however, you had better expect an honest, direct opinion. Her total years worked at Freudenberg-NOK was 30 years.
She loved spending time with her husband at the family camp in Maine where they enjoyed four-wheeling and fishing. Linda was especially fond of her guinea hens but really loved her horses, both Abby and Yancy.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister Georgette Fifield.
Members of her family surviving include her husband of 38 years, Allen Sharp of Danbury; a son Larry Mattera of Danbury; two daughters, Lyn England and husband Wayne of Danbury and Linette Lavertue and husband Larry of Wakefield; a stepson, Allen Sharp Jr. of Lee, Maine; five grandchildren, Samantha Moran, Adam England, Logan Zriny, Nathan Zriny, and Alyssa Lavertue; a great-granddaughter, Kayla; a nephew and two nieces, George, Nada, and Valerie; grandnieces and grandnephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London, on Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. A service will follow at 2:30 at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Grafton, in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Danbury Fire and Rescue, PO Box 149, Danbury, NH 03230; American Legion Post 96, PO Box 84, Danbury, NH 03230; or Hobbit Healing, 19 Heron Cove Road, Wakefield, NH 03872.
