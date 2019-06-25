ALTON — Linda M. Mitchell, age 62, of East Side Drive, Alton, died June 20, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, after a battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 8, 1956, in Quincy, Massachusetts, a daughter of Robert and Claire (Adams) Gustafson, she raised her family in Scituate, Massachusetts, and resided in Alton since 2004.
Linda had owned and operated Amilyne’s Corner Market in Alton Bay with her husband and daughters Amy and Chrissy for 10 years and was well-known for her homemade breads and baked goods.
Linda loved to sew, and she enjoyed running, having run three half-marathons among many other road races, and she rode her own Harley-Davidson. However, her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren, cheering them on at sporting events and dance recitals.
She was actively involved with the Community Church of Alton, where she became part of the church family, holding them dear to her heart, and was employed as their office administrator.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Brian A. Mitchell, and their four children, Michael J. and wife Erin M. Mitchell, Christine L. and husband Travis M. Locke, Amy M. Mitchell and boyfriend Benjamin J. Dabuliewicz, and David R. Mitchell; seven grandchildren, T.J., Zachary, Joey, Sadie, Isla, Eden and Maesyn; four siblings, Debra Clarke, Robert Gustafson, Brian Gustafson and Karen Richner; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Her Life on Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Alton on Church Street, with Rev. Dr. Samuel Hollo, pastor, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Linda’s memory to advance Kidney Cancer and Immunotherapy Research at Massachusetts General Hospital. Please send checks to MGH, Attn: Heidi Bergmeyer, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, or online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate (please check Tab 2 and include Mrs. Linda Mitchell’s name). If you have questions, please contact Christine Locke at 603-856-1475.
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
