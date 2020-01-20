LACONIA — Linda M. DeRoche, 65, of North Main Street, died on Jan. 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
Linda was born on Aug.16, 1954, in Laconia, the daughter of Hadley and Cecile (Skinner) Patten.
Linda loved playing cards with her kids, music, birds, anything blue, angels, and especially the July 4 cookouts her family would always spend together. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she enjoyed displaying her Christmas Village. Linda helped so many people without a second thought; she even accepted her kids’ friends as her own. She was a beautiful lady, so full of life, with a strong will to fight. Linda loved her family most of all.
Linda is survived by five sons, Larry DeRoche of Laconia, Butch DeRoche and his wife, Misty Lemay, of Laconia, William DeRoche and his wife, Tabitha, of Franklin, Johnathan DeRoche and his wife, Crystal Dunham, of Laconia, and Jeremy DeRoche; her daughter, Lynn Marsh, and her husband, Wayne, of Laconia; 15 grandchildren, Nakayla, Katie, Erika, Natausha “Tar”, Jade, Haylee, Kayla, Mariah, Macky, Lester, Dalton, Andrew, Lil Billy, Caleab, and Brandon; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Hadley Patten and James Patten; sisters Barbara Downes and her partner, Eileen Strain, of Colorado, and Cynthia Guyotte and her husband, Gary, of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her brother, Edgar Patten; her sister, Leona Patten; and by her sisters-in-law, Marie and Gloria Patten.
Services will be in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
