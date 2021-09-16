Linda M. Beale, 68

LACONIA — Linda Marie (Anderson-Yanowski) Beale, 68, of Laconia, passed away suddenly after a cardiac event on September 14, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Linda was born in Boston, MA, on May 3, 1953, the oldest of five girls. While she was working in the city, she met the love of her life, Earlon “Tye” Beale on a blind date set up by his sister. Linda and Tye married on October 17, 1970, and a year later their first daughter, Lisa, was born. In 1975, their youngest daughter Laura was born. The family enjoyed mystery rides piled up in Tye’s MG midget, famous skiing vacations in New Hampshire, and amazing family gatherings on both sides of the family.
Linda was passionate about anything to do with ancestry and history. She was still recording VCR tapes so she could capture everything to show her grandchildren “someday.” She was an amazing seamstress and was often making Lisa and Laura matching dresses for Christmas and Easter or other special events…often times just the night before because she claimed she did her best work “under pressure.” She loved their camping trips and baking cakes and other treats over an open fire. We are not sure if there is anything she couldn’t bake or cook. Her grandchildren looked forward to her homemade cinnamon rolls and her 26 cheese macaroni and cheese. Other hobbies that Linda excelled at were crocheting, painting and photography. Tye build her a dark room in their home, and she developed all her own photos. She won many awards with her pictures, and even had a photo of her godchild Michelle’s horse in the Kodak Building. Collecting Pink Depression glass was a fun hobby for Linda making it easy for family and friends to give her gifts! She enjoyed antiquing and flea markets to see what she could find for her collection.
While Linda overcame many health problems and surgeries, she remained a devoted wife and mother, and grandmother. Her pride and joy were her girls. Linda was a Brownie troop leader, a gymnastics mom, choir mom, and a band mom. She also made the choir gowns for her daughter Laura’s choir group. When the grandchildren were little, she would host “Mema movie night.” She would gather the kids together, give them junk food and let them make blanket forts and watch movies. She made sure they saw the classics such as The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, Old Yeller, and the like.
Linda was predeceased by her Mother, Lillian “Marie” Yanowski; her Dad, Adolph “Al” Yanowski; biological father, William “Bill” Anderson; sister, Cheryl Boudreau; father-in-law, Roger Beale; and mother-in-law, June Beale Smith and her husband Harold.
Surviving Linda is the love of her life, and husband of almost 51 years, Earlon “Tye” Beale; their daughters, Lisa Beale Neylon and her husband John, and Laura Beale Gerlarneau and her companion Richard (Vern) Brooks, all of Laconia; grandchildren, Keith Vallee and his wife Alexandra and their daughter Violet of Belmont, Jillian Vallee of St. Petersburg, FL, Jordan Neylon of Manchester, NH, Ryan Neylon of Concord, Joshua Gerlarneau of Laconia, Nathaniel Gerlarneau and his son Austin of Moultonborough, for a grand total of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Surviving sisters, Carol Forgione and husband Vincent, Debra Yanowski, and Donna Davidson and husband Don all of Henderson, NV; sister-in-Law, Hazel Alley and husband Robert Sr. of Beals, ME; Anisa Cokayne and husband Harold of GA and Machias, ME; brother-in-law, Jackie Beal and wife Ruth of Newport News, VA. Linda also leaves behind nieces, Bridgette Alley, Chantal Bowman and husband Steven, Sheila Dugan, Madeline Davidson, Marissa Mitchell; and nephews, Andre Boudreau and wife Kimberly, Ryan Davidson, Vincent Forgione Jr, Anthony Forgione, Matthew Forgione, Robert Alley Jr. and wife Angel, Jeffrey Alley and wife Lindsey, and many other great nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., and Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, also in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Linda’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.