Linda L. Gore, 74

RUMNEY — Linda Lee Gore, 74, died at the Laconia Center on September 26, 2021 following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Plymouth on August 27, 1947. She was the daughter of Sidney and Shirley E (Gardner) Gore Sr.
Linda was raised in Plymouth; attended Plymouth Schools, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1965. She was employed at the Tree House Restaurant in Plymouth, the Covered Bridge Restaurant in Campton and She also owned and operated her cleaning business for many years. She enjoyed swimming, cooking, her flower gardens, and darts.
She is survived by her daughter Leslie Ann Carpenter; her brother Sidney Gore Jr; nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will held on Saturday, October 16th at 1:00 p.m. in Blair Cemetery, Blair Road in Campton. Dupuis Funeral home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com
