Linda L. Fitts, 77

LACONIA — Linda Louise (Hawkins) Fitts, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, with son Randy, his fiancé Carrie and granddaughter Libby by her side at Mountain Ridge Nursing Home in Franklin.
God broke the mold the day Linda was born on May 21, 1946, to the late Louise (Clough) Young and Mertin Hawkins in Laconia.
First and foremost, Linda was a dedicated mother to her only son. She treasured all children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother.
With her vivacious lust for life, she painted a vivid picture of a woman who lived a very interesting essence. Telling stories of traveling with family and friends to her weekend get-aways with the girls for leisure and shopping.
Linda was a member of the Red Hat Society, dressing up in their signature colors red and purple. Dressed to impress with fancy attire, big hats and jewelry with so much sparkle it could be seen for miles. Holding the title of “Princess” along side the “Queen” and lifelong best friend, Vi Resnick. As a Red Hatter, Linda traveled along side the Queen and other members of her local chapter to gatherings in numerous states for conferences with other chapters.
She was a lifetime member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the local VFW Post #1670, where she enjoyed volunteering for the club’s functions.
Her family and friends knew her for her lighthearted humor. You could be sure there would always be laughter.
Linda was a rare combination of someone who had a love for life and a firm understanding of it — the simplicity of living a life with those you love.
Above all, Linda loved her family and leaves behind her son, Randy Fitts and his fiancé, Carrie Baron, both of Laconia; her brother, who she adored, Garey Hawkins and his wife Terri Hawkins, both of Gilmanton; three grandchildren, Aiden Sliker and Libby Sliker, of Laconia, and Nicole Fitts and her fiancé Charlie Cayton, of Gilford; and two great-grandchildren, Memphis Desbians and Heidi Cayton, of Gilford; and many nieces and nephews.
The loss of Linda creates a heaviness in our hearts that seems unbearable at times, yet the act of remembering her results in a joy that is so profound.
As Linda would always say, “Dessert First.”
Upon Linda’s request, there will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial and to share the special times you had with Linda, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
