LACONIA — Linda Joan (Elman) Smith, 76, of Laconia and formerly of Hyannis and Framingham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home on March 2.
She was born on March 25, 1946, in Boston to the late Samuel and Helen (Berliner) Elman, and was the stepdaughter of the late Nathan Hurwitz.
She was a graduate of Jeremiah E. Burke High School. Linda worked for N.B. Taylor Realty and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management as an office manager for many years. She loved riding motorcycles, and one of her favorite memories was her cross-country trip with her partner David. She was a great cook and made the best brisket. Her yearly “Happy Birthday” serenades will be missed. She made friends everywhere she went and will be missed by all her friends and family.
She was the loving mother of Stacey Briggs and partner Matt of Maynard, Massachusetts; Todd Smith and partner Alyssa of Hudson, Massachusetts; and Jodi Mellberg and partner Mark of Holden, Massachusetts; and beloved grandmother to Jordan, Jared, Patrick, Katie, Rachel, Jackson, Jacob, Nathan and Cameron. She is also survived by her longtime friend and companion, David Gove of Laconia. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Adam.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, at 10:45 a.m., in Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton St., Sharon, Massachusetts 02067.
Shiva will be held at the home of Stacey and Matt Briggs, 14 Roosevelt St., Maynard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, March 8, 4-9 p.m., with minyan at 7 p.m., and Thursday, March 9, 4-9 p.m., with minyan at 7 p.m., and Friday, March 10, 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s name to Granite VNA, granitevna.org/donate, or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 85 North State St., Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
