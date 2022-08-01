LACONIA — Linda J. Daigle, 66, of Laconia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
She was born April 11, 1956 in Stoneham, MA, a daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary (Hooper) Fama. Growing up in Stoneham, she graduated from Stoneham High School with the Class of 1974 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from UMass Lowell and her MBA degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
She married her high school sweetheart, her husband of 43 years, John Daigle. Together they lived in New York, Pennsylvania, and Londonderry where they raised their son Brian. Later, they moved to Lake Winnisquam, before settling on Lake Winnipesauke in Laconia.
Linda worked as a financial analyst for most of her career, with Cisco and later for Graphic Packaging, before she and John built Winnisquam Car Wash in Belmont in 2006, which they owned and operated for 15 years.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, sister, friend and animal lover. She was an avid runner who enjoyed the outdoors, especially boating, snowshoeing and motorcycle trips with friends. She also loved traveling throughout Europe and the United States. She had a warmth, sense of humor and strength that will be remembered by all of those whose lives she has touched.
In addition to her husband, surviving family members include her son, Brian Daigle and his wife Dahlia of Stratham and their children Lucas and Casey; sister, Dianne Sheridan and her husband Charles of Westford, MA; brother, Mike Fama and his wife Paula of Marshfield, MA; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Visiting time will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are invited. We welcome and encourage any personal remembrances you can share.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
