TILTON — Linda Jean Barber, 64, of Mechanic Street, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home.
Linda was born on February 15, 1956, in Waterbury, CT, daughter to the late Robert Truman Barber and Marion McLeod (Soden) Barber.
Linda enjoyed camping, fishing and reading. Later in life she spent her free time volunteering at the NH Humane Society. She especially enjoyed her time socializing the cats.
Linda is survived by her son, David Soboleski of Laconia; two daughters, Tina Soboleski and Mouse McLeod, both of Gilford; eight grandchildren, Ashlyn, Andrew, Chelsea, Harry, Cilem, Tori, Keisha, Faith, Damien, and Devon; a brother, David Barber of Poughkeepsie, NY; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by a grandchild, Donna Jean; two brothers, Roger Barber Jr. and Douglas Barber; and a sister, Betty Markham.
At Linda’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Linda’s memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
