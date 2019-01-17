MEREDITH — Linda (Peppard) Hart-Buuck, 63, of Old Hubbard Road, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Linda was born on June 20, 1955, to the late Raymond and Nancy (Atherton) Peppard in Burlington, Vermont, and was a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region.
After graduating from high school, Linda achieved her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Anthropology as well as in Special Education. She then went on to get her certificate of advanced graduate studies in Administration of Special Education. Throughout her working career, Linda served as a director, teacher, principal, and special education consultant.
Linda married Glenn Hart in 1982 and they settled in Meredith. She became a widow in 1998. Raising their three small sons became her life’s focus every minute of every day. She encouraged all of their interests, paralleling their excitement or was more excited about their interests. Linda supported their passions with all of her heart. When they all got into snowboarding, Linda also started snowboarding in her 50s. She created challenges! Linda had a fun sense of humor and enjoyed being silly with her children.
Linda remarried in 2007 to Charlie Buuck. In recent years, they enjoyed walking, hiking, skiing, paddleboarding, traveling, bicycling, and many other outdoor activities. She discovered her love of horses, which she shared with Charlie. Once her boys moved out of the house, the horses moved in. They soon acquired three horses, a new barn, and a beautiful farm.
Linda shared her sunny smile as she walked through her neighborhood. She would always say hello or chat with her neighbors. Because she walked miles and miles, she knew many people. Linda was a friend to everyone.
Linda was also invested in her community. This past fall, she became the president of Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation. Her goal was to redo the Glenn Hart Memorial Skate Park and the town’s playgrounds. Linda was also a board member of the Waterville Valley Academy.
Linda lived every day to the absolute fullest and was an inspiration to all.
Linda is survived by her husband, Charlie Buuck; three sons, Ian Hart, Colin Hart, and Brendan Hart and his significant other, Rosie; a step-daughter, Katie Buuck, and her significant other, Tim; a brother, Blaylock Peppard; three sisters, Nancy Simoneau and her husband, Paul, Janet Salbert, and Leigh Robinson and her husband, Mark; a brother-in-law, Russell Hart, and his wife, Lynne F.; five sisters-in-law, Lynn Hart, Dale Hart, Alison Meltzer and her husband, Ben, Marilyn Buuck, and Adrienne Butler and her husband, John; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her first husband, Glenn Hart, and a brother-in-law, Paul Salbert.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Jan. 14 at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Linda’s name be made to Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation, c/o Glenn Hart Memorial Skate Park, 1 Circle Drive, Meredith, NH 03253; or to Engler Canyon Ranch-Mustang Sanctuary at englercanyonranch.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.