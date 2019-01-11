MEREDITH — Linda (Peppard) Hart-Buuck, 63, of Old Hubbard Road, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Calling Hours will be on Sunday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m.at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Linda’s name be made to Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation, c/o Glenn Hart Memorial Skate Park, 1 Circle Drive, Meredith, NH 03253; or to Engler Canyon Ranch-Mustang Sanctuary at englercanyonranch.com.
Full obituary to follow.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.