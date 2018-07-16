NEW HAMPTON — Linda J. Hill Hardy, 71, died July 9, 2018, at the Concord Hospital after a short illness.
She was born in Franklin Hospital on April 18, 1947, the daughter of Clayton Hill and Thelma Woodman Hill Lemire. Linda grew up in Bristol and attended Bristol schools. She graduated from Bristol High School.
She worked at Calley & Currier Crutch Shop in New Hampton and Lakes Region Manufacturing in Belmont. She moved to Alabama and Massachusetts, and then moved to New Hampton.
Linda liked country music, reading, tending to her tulips and daffodils, and being with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Gladys Woodman, and grandparents Adna and Marjorie Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hardy; a daughter, Kylee Harvey Rich and husband Clay; two grandchildren, Delaina and Finley; one sister, Joyce Bucklin of Alexandria; a brother, Richard Hill and spouse Sylvia of Danbury; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 21, at Joyce Bucklin’s home in South Alexandria from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a GoFundMe account: Linda’s Service & Funeral.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.