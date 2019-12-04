CAMPTON — Linda Gayle (Ramsay) Garland, 70, died following a brief illness on Dec. 2, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, surrounded by family.
Linda was born on July 31, 1949, in Plymouth, to the late Dale Vernon and Estella Clarisse (Cushing) Ramsay. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1967, then from Plymouth State College in 1971 with a degree in English and Secondary Education.
Following a brief career of teaching English at Plymouth Area High School, she decided to shift her talents into customer service, working retail in downtown Plymouth for almost three decades.
Linda enjoyed day trips, especially to the ocean, where she loved walking the beach in the winter, and cherished time spent with her family and friends. She was extremely compassionate for those requiring care, including and especially animals. She will be dearly missed by those who cared so deeply for her.
She is survived by her husband, Steven D. Garland, of Campton, with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 26, 2019; a daughter, Bethani, of Campton; a son, Travis, and wife Angela of Milford, Michigan; three grandchildren, Carter, McKenna, and Audrey; three sisters, Cheryl Beraudo of Franklin, Lisa Maccini and husband Peter of Northfield, and Kimberly Conrad and husband Phil of Pike; an aunt, Eunice Ramsay of Glencliff; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue (1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH 03561); to your local animal shelter; or to Jane Kelly, Founder of On the Wing Raptor Rehabilitation Center and Outreach Education (47 Prescott Road, Epping, NH 03042).
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
