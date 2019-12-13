FRANKLIN — Linda E. Bean, 60, a resident of Franklin for the past 20 years, died at her home on Dec. 10, 2019.
Linda was born on July 21, 1959, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Forrest A. and Catherine H. (Bell) Elliott. Linda was a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, Class of 1977.
Following graduation, she moved to Santa Barbara, California, graduating from Santa Barbara City College with a degree in Business Administration.
She and her husband lived in Santa Barbara and Lompoc, California, prior to moving to New Hampshire with their two children and living in the home her husband built.
She was currently employed as a customer service representative for Watts Water Technologies in Franklin, where she has worked for the past 20 years.
Linda and her family would spend weekends at their camp in Bridgton, Maine, enjoying every moment they could get on the lake. She had a passion for writing and baking, sharing everything she made with those around her.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, David F. Elliott, who died in 2006.
Her family includes her husband of 31 years, Michael L. Bean of Franklin; her daughter, Caitlyn M. Bean of Gilford; her son, Elliott M. Bean of Franklin; her sister, Patricia, and her husband, Trevor, of York, Maine; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Cooper.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of her life will take place at the Beane Conference Center in Laconia on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Burial will be at a later date in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial donations in Linda’s name may be made to the High Hopes Foundation, 12 Murphy Drive-Suite 106, Nashua, NH 03062.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
