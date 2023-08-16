Linda D. Morgan

Linda D. Morgan 

GLENCLIFF — Linda D. Morgan, 79, born on Aug. 8, 1944, peacefully passed away at the Glencliff Home on Aug. 14. Born and raised in Portsmouth, moving to New Hampton after college, Linda's life was marked by dedication to education, community service and a passion for fostering creativity in young minds.

Linda embarked on her journey in education after graduating from Plymouth Teacher's College, earning her degree in 1968. Her enthusiasm for teaching led her to Bristol Elementary School, where she dedicated an incredible 33 years of her life shaping young minds. During her tenure, she spent the last 10 years as the elementary school media generalist, leaving a lasting impact on countless students.

