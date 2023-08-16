GLENCLIFF — Linda D. Morgan, 79, born on Aug. 8, 1944, peacefully passed away at the Glencliff Home on Aug. 14. Born and raised in Portsmouth, moving to New Hampton after college, Linda's life was marked by dedication to education, community service and a passion for fostering creativity in young minds.
Linda embarked on her journey in education after graduating from Plymouth Teacher's College, earning her degree in 1968. Her enthusiasm for teaching led her to Bristol Elementary School, where she dedicated an incredible 33 years of her life shaping young minds. During her tenure, she spent the last 10 years as the elementary school media generalist, leaving a lasting impact on countless students.
Beyond her commitment to education, Linda was an active and engaged community member. She served as a selectman for the Town of New Hampton during the late 1980s, exemplifying her desire to contribute to the betterment of her community. Her dedication extended to the Town of Meredith, where she served as the children's librarian from 2001 to 2006, igniting the love of reading and learning in countless children.
Linda's love and devotion extended to her family, where her nurturing spirit shone the brightest. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica; and foster daughter, Denise Downing and son-in-law; along with her cherished grandchildren, Peter and Jordan. She was a beloved sister to David Mack and sister-in-law Cindy Mack; brother and sister-in-law, John and Marion Morgan, and brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Jean Defosses. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her nieces and nephews, Kathie Lavoie, Kevin Mack, Rachel Bilodeau, Patrick Mack, Ben Mack, Dale Defosses, Cheryl Defosses, Shawn Defosses, Darla Lantis, Angela Pouliot, Marion Morgan; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eugene; her brother, Gregory Mack; sisters-in-law, Elaine Defosses and Ginne Saulnier; and her nephew, Teddy Rivest. Her legacy lives on through the warmth, wisdom and care she imparted to those who had the privilege of knowing her.
In her moments of leisure, Linda found joy in the pages of mystery novels, the art of sewing and the creativity of cooking. Her legacy of love, knowledge and community impact will be carried forward by all who were fortunate to share in her journey.
No services are currently planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Linda's memory to Reach Out and Read (reachoutandread.org/affiliate/new-hampshire) a charity that provides reading resources to children.
Linda's life was a tapestry woven with threads of love, education and compassion. She will be deeply missed, but forever cherished in our hearts.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Morgan family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
