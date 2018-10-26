FRANKLIN — Linda Ann Laramie, 78, died Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Linda was born on Sept. 2, 1940, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Clarence and Alice (Wellman) Shaw.
Linda was a homemaker most of her adult life and also worked as as a secretary. She had a talent for needle work, winning many blue ribbons at local fairs. She had a love for the ocean and enjoyed vacationing in Wells, Maine, with her grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Gregory Reece and his wife, Heather, of Sanbornton and Brian Reece and his wife, Kimberly, of Lambertville, Michigan; six grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Reece, Bryan and William Reece and Cori and Lisa Reece; two step-grandchildren, Bridget and Ryan Mixon; three great-grandchildren, Carter and Marlee Reece and Theodore "Teddy" Osbourne; a sister, Connie Corbin, of Belmont; and several nephews and nieces, including Jerry Weeks of Loudon and Richard Shaw of Laconia.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Armand "Pappy" C. Laramie; a son, Robert P. Reece Jr.; and two brothers, Clarence "Butch" Shaw and Richard Shaw.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be on Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
