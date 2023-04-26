NEW BERN, North Carolina — Linda A. Trefey, 68, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, April 15, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
Linda was born on July 14, 1954, the daughter of Gerald Martel and Betty (Hilliard) DeForge.
NEW BERN, North Carolina — Linda A. Trefey, 68, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, April 15, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
Linda was born on July 14, 1954, the daughter of Gerald Martel and Betty (Hilliard) DeForge.
She enjoyed beach days, camping, cooking, playing bingo, reading, listening to Kid Rock, and family dinners at her sister Carol’s on Sundays.
Linda is survived by her son, Dana Martel and his wife Patricia; stepdaughter, Angela Kent and her husband DJ; brothers, Steven Martel and Gerald "Bubba" Martel; sister, Carol Nedeau and her husband Peter; sister-in-law, Paula DeForge; grandchildren, Alexis, Hali, Jakob, Starrlynn, Ashlee, Kaity, Evelyn, Faith, and Cilem; great-grandchild, Finnley Neylon; and many nieces and nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her beloved husband, Guy Even Trefey; sister, Kathy "Queenie" Wells; brothers, Kenneth DeForge, Kevin DeForge, and Michael DeForge; grandchild, DJ Soboleski; stepson, Guy Trefey; niece, Jessica Wells; and nephew, Gerald Martel III.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, using the Carriage House entrance, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will follow calling hours at 12:30 p.m., at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, New Hampshire.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you partake in any Earth Day projects? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.