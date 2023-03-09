Linda A. Browne

Linda A. Browne

MANCHESTER — Linda Aurore Browne, 74, of Manchester passed away peacefully on March 7, at her residence with her family by her side, husband John Francis, daughter, Chelsea Arianne and (in spirit) her predeceased son, Brendon Spencer.

She was born on March 24, 1948, in Manchester, the daughter of Leo and Rachel Allard. Linda was especially devoted to Brendon and Chelsea. She assisted them on school projects, cheered them on at Bedford sporting events, and helped them select their cars. These were all special days for Linda. She also worked hard to instill in them her New Hampshire Yankee values.

