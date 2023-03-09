MANCHESTER — Linda Aurore Browne, 74, of Manchester passed away peacefully on March 7, at her residence with her family by her side, husband John Francis, daughter, Chelsea Arianne and (in spirit) her predeceased son, Brendon Spencer.
She was born on March 24, 1948, in Manchester, the daughter of Leo and Rachel Allard. Linda was especially devoted to Brendon and Chelsea. She assisted them on school projects, cheered them on at Bedford sporting events, and helped them select their cars. These were all special days for Linda. She also worked hard to instill in them her New Hampshire Yankee values.
Linda particularly enjoyed traveling and taking the family on trips. She made over 100 trips to the Big Apple to visit John’s family, enjoy Broadway plays, or just explore the sites of New York. She visited almost all 50 states, with of course sunny Florida being her favorite. She also enjoyed traveling to Canada and Europe, especially visiting cities where she could use her conversational French, drilled into her by the good nuns at St. Augustin in Manchester.
Volunteering was an important part of Linda’s life. After graduating from the University of Maine at Gorham, she joined Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA), where she was assigned to Miami, Florida, working on poverty programs. This is where she met John, also a VISTA volunteer, some 50 years ago last month. Returning to New Hampshire, Linda over the years volunteered at church, Girl Scouts, St. Vincent De Paul, but her favorite was with her Corgis, being part of the READ (Reading Education Assistance Dogs) program, a program where she tutored young students to improve their reading skills. She especially enjoyed working with rambunctious children.
Members of her loving family include sister, Annette (Richard) Finn and brothers, Leo (Irene) Allard and Gary Allard; in-laws, Joseph (Karyn) Browne, Mary (Edward) Ryan and Suzanne (Joseph) Daly; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will miss her special spaghetti sauce, chocolate cream pies, and of course her French Canadian pork pies prepared annually at Christmas.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave. in Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 11, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton, 190 Meetinghouse Road in Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, family asks memorial donations be made to The New England Pet Partners, P.O. Box 534, Pelham, NH 03076, and/or First Book, 1319 F St. NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20004.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information go to phaneuf.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.