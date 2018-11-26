LACONIA — Lillian I. Corliss, 93, of Jefferson Street, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at home, with her family by her side.
Lillian was born on Jan. 7, 1925, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Antoinette (Labrecque) Couture.
Lillian worked as a seamstress for the Laconia Shoe Company, and spent most of her career working for Kenneth Wakefield at Laconia Manufacturing, retiring in 1987.
Lillian was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Lakes Church. She was very active with the church and was an usherette and taught CCD for many years.
Lillian is survived by four children, Priscilla Corliss, Raymond Corliss Jr. and his partner, Andree Thibault, Deborah Henry, Richard Henry, Trish Corliss and Kelly Brough; eight grandchildren, Bruce Faw Jr. and his wife, Robin, Allison Marcotte and her husband, Corey, Heather Caravona and her husband, Robert, Krystal Corliss and her significant other, Michelle Gerbig, and her husband, Greg, Danielle Henry and Joshua, Corey Stockbridge and Chelse, and Steven Stockbridge and Taylor; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger Couture; one sister, Rita Bruno; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Corliss Sr.; three brothers, Conrad Couture, Lucien Couture and Leo Couture; and two sisters, Alice Fitts and Jane Thayer.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice Volunteer Program, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.