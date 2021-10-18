Lillian Bixby, 91

MEREDITH — Lillian (Bigelow) Bixby, 91, of Meredith, formerly of Rumney died peacefully of natural causes October 14, 2021.
Born at home in Danville, Vermont, she was the daughter of Ralph and Catherine Bigelow. She lived in Danville and St. Johnsbury until the family moved to Stark, NH. In 1947, she married Bernard (Tige) Bixby and moved to Rumney.
In earlier years, she belonged to the Earnest Workers, sang in the church choir and was active in the Rumney Grange for many years. She was also a member of the Rumney fireman’s auxiliary. She enjoyed raising flowers and her large vegetable garden with a little ice fishing on the side.
Lillian was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bernard Bixby; her son, David S. Bixby; her two sisters. Mildred Whitcher and Florence Coutu; and brother, Ralph Bigelow.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis Bixby and his wife Linda of Rumney, Delbert Bixby and friend Peter DeBlois of Meredith; grandsons, Scott Bixby (Doreen) of Laconia and Craig Bixby (Brianna) of Rumney; as well as three great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the NH Humane Society, Laconia, NH.
Arrangements, as she wanted, are being taken care of by Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Plymouth and Meredith.
