BELMONT — Mr. Lewis O. Marden Sr., 90, of Seavey Road, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019, at his family home in Belmont.
Lewis was born at the family homestead on March 11, 1929, to Frances and Maybelle (Lamper) Marden. He was raised on the farm where he gained his love for the great outdoors. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling.
During his adult life, he worked for the town of Belmont as a grader operator. He also worked at the Cormier Hosiery in Belmont and was a self-employed logger.
He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 58 in Belmont and an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was also the first trail master of the Belmont Boogie Buster snowmobile club.
Lewis was married to Shirley (Hammel) Marden and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage and raised five children together. To his family, he was a strong man of many skills with a warm heart. He was most often seen puttering around the farm, completing projects on his tractor, working in his workshop, or walking the family field with a walking stick in hand. Surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Shirley and Lewis lived out their golden years together.
Lewis is survived by son Lewis Marden Jr. and his wife, Denise Marden, of Belmont; son David Marden and his wife, Linda Hatch Nielsen, of Belmont; daughter Barbara Binette and her husband, Richard Binette, of Belmont; and son James Marden Sr. of Belmont. He also leaves behind grandson Christopher Marden of Belmont; granddaughter Felicia Morrissette and her husband, Doug Morrissette, of Gilford; granddaughter Jenna Pearl and her husband, Brian Pearl, of Gilmanton; granddaughter Casondra Holub and her wife, Kylie Holub, of Trinidad, California; granddaughter Shannon Dyer and her husband, David Dyer, of Gilford; granddaughter Sarah Marden and her husband, Kyle Dupuis, of Belmont; grandson James Marden Jr. of Laconia; granddaughter Diane Marden of Belmont; grandson Ed Binette of Belmont; and grandson Joe Binette and his wife, Melissa Ramsay McGee, of Belmont. Lewis also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Maybelle Marden; his wife, Shirley Marden of Belmont; his son, Jeffrey Marden of Belmont; his brother, Carroll Marden; and his three sisters, Carolina Vernal, Dot Flanders, and Betty Jewett.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service for Lewis and Shirley will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at South Road Cemetery in Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lewis’ name may be made to Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, c/o Jeff Marden Scholarship, at PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
