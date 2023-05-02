GILFORD — Lewis N. Kimball, 77, of Gilford, died on Monday, May 1, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, after a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on Nov. 8, 1945, he was the son of Charles Robie and Jacqueline Audre Kimball.
GILFORD — Lewis N. Kimball, 77, of Gilford, died on Monday, May 1, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, after a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on Nov. 8, 1945, he was the son of Charles Robie and Jacqueline Audre Kimball.
Lewis loved family and enjoyed getting together for Sunday dinners, cookouts, and holidays. He was a longtime member, volunteer and officer of the Laconia Elks Lodge. He also belonged to the Sons of a Legion.
He loved taking care of his vegetable garden. He could take care and repair anything around the house. He loved to dance and socialize with everyone. He especially enjoyed all the great people he met having lunch at the Brick Front Restaurant. He absolutely loved going to Old Orchard Beach for vacation in the summer. He also enjoyed his retirement job as a cashier at Gilford Walmart. He loved to chat with everyone.
Lewis is survived by his companion of 25 years, Anne Trefrey; his stepdaughter, Angela and husband DJ; grandchildren, Alexis and companion Max, Hali, Jakob and companion Korina, Ashlee, and Kayde; and his great-grandson, Finnley. He would have loved to enjoy his estranged grandchildren, Kyle, Joshua, and Marissa; his brother, Joel and wife Ann of Lebanon; and his sister, Jacqueline and husband Charles of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Kathleen Comeau of Florida; his brother, Ernest Holt of Florida, and his brother, Paul Holt Sr. of New Hampshire.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides who took care of him at Concord Hospital-Laconia, and very big thank you to everyone at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord for the exceptional care he received.
There will be no services.
For those who wish, the family suggests making a donation in Lewis’ memory to Granite VNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 or the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region, P.O. Box 7454, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How has your experience been so far with the new trash pickup in Laconia? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.