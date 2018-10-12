GROTON — Lewis J. Albert, 91, lifelong resident of Groton, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
He was born in Groton, the 10th of 12 children of Edward and Elise (Hache) Albert.
He served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II.
Upon returning home, he worked as a machinist for IPC and Estey’s Machine for quite a number of years and then went on to serve as the road agent for the Town of Groton for over 25 years.
His free time was spent fishing and deer hunting and, in the summer, you would find him working in his garden. Lewis loved the Red Sox and rarely missed a game.
Family members include two daughters, Louise Martel of Groton and Diane Albert of Englewood, Florida; a son, David Albert of Bristol; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Helen (Ordway) Albert.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. at the Rolph Hill Cemetery in Groton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hebron Fire Department, PO Box 97, Hebron NH 03241.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
