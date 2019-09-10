DURHAM — Lewis E. Knight, 84, of Durham died peacefully at home from heart failure early Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was a highly esteemed professor of mathematics at the University of New Hampshire, beloved by his students and colleagues alike.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Haskell; his three children, Christopher Knight, Catie Haig (Chris), and Julie Swart (Carl); 10 grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m., at the Community Church of Durham, 17 Main St., Durham.
