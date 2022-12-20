PALM HARBOR, Florida — The world lost Leslie James Mills, 73, in the afternoon of November 30, 2022, his heart failing at his winter home at Palm Harbor, Florida, after a morning of golf, a sport he loved.
The husband of Elaine Simard Mills and father of Steven Mills, he was a business owner, dirt bike rider, snowmobile rider, golfer, and organizer of many community projects. Leslie was very talented and a man of motion.
Leslie was born on July 4, 1949, in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, to Elizabeth Scanlon Mills and James Mills. Due to the unfortunate loss of their mother, Leslie and his sister Barbara went to live with their Aunt Olive Mills Proctor and Raymond Proctor. The Proctor family became Jeffrey, Jeri, Bill, Barbara and Leslie. Later, Shelia and Benjamin Wright along with Fred Flanders joined the Proctor home.
Leslie loved the outdoors, played baseball, and became an expert skier. As a teen he showed great talent working for Ray Proctor's business, Proctor Garden Equipment. He could fix anything and loved doing so. Upon graduating from Hopkinton High School in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, Leslie became a certified draftsman working for Sanders of Nashua, New Hampshire. While in Nashua he met Elaine Simard who was the love of his life, his wife for 52 years, and with whom he had his son Steven.
Soon businesses like Berkshire Builders and lawyers like Greg Michael sought Leslie’s help developing housing in the Nashua area. He could put their plans on paper, present the plans to local planning boards in ways they could understand and he served as chairman of Merrimack, New Hampshire, planning board for two years. Leslie and Elaine eventually started their own surveying business called Granite State Surveying with offices in Merrimack and Boscawen. Their great work and being always good on their word made them very successful.
Leslie made many long-lasting friendships in life, always being honest and doing great work. He participated in many sports and volunteer activities. He became an expert off road motorcycle racer and helped organize and create rides and riding trails with The Merrimack Valley Trail Riders Association and he was president of the NH Mustang Club for two years. After moving to Hebron, New Hampshire, Leslie was involved in the Newfound Lake Association and was very involved in developing the Grey Rocks Conservation property, on the north end of Newfound Lake, where he built trails, platforms, and maintained the grounds. He also was a boat captain and provided Eco Tours on Newfound Lake with his wife Elaine.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine Mills; his son, Steven Mills and daughter-in-law, Linda Mills; grandchildren, Nicholas, Timothy, Rye and Samantha Mills, all of whom live in Florida; sister, Barbara Jane Mills; and the family members he grew up with — Jeffrey Proctor, Jeri Proctor Mills, Bill Proctor, Sheila Wright, and Fred Flanders.
Leslie left us way too soon but leaves the legacy of an honest and talented man, loved and missed by all.
There will be a celebration of life for Leslie in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the Newfound Lake Association.
