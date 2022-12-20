Leslie J. Mills

Leslie J. Mills

PALM HARBOR, Florida — The world lost Leslie James Mills, 73, in the afternoon of November 30, 2022, his heart failing at his winter home at Palm Harbor, Florida, after a morning of golf, a sport he loved.

The husband of Elaine Simard Mills and father of Steven Mills, he was a business owner, dirt bike rider, snowmobile rider, golfer, and organizer of many community projects. Leslie was very talented and a man of motion.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.