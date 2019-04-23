BRISTOL — Leslie “Les” E. Belloir, 50, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, at Franklin Regional Hospital.
He was born in Bellows Falls, Vermont, and was one of four children of Lester and Rita (Babineau) Belloir.
Les will always be remembered for his sweet and caring personality. He was a gentle soul with a love of playing the guitar and country music. Les spent time with family, especially his cousin, Stephen, traveling. These trips often included being outdoors and hiking as well as history, especially that of the native Americans. Many will remember Les as a favorite server at Kathleen’s Cottage.
His caring and loving personality will be missed by many and especially his brothers, George Belloir of Northfield and Lester Belloir Jr. of Ohio; sister Lorraine LaFlamme of Bristol; nieces and nephews Heather Webster Alley of Jonesport, Maine, and James Webster of Concord; and many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a true Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 19, at Kathleen’s Cottage, 90 Lake St., Bristol — a time to share stories, followed by a pot-luck lunch, and a musical jam session will begin at 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share, your instrument to play and your stories of Les to help the family keep his memory alive.
