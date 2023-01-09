Leslie A. Moynahan

MEREDITH — Leslie “Liza” Ann Moynahan, 68, maiden name Donahue, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home in Meredith, on Dec. 20, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 12, 1954, and raised in the coastal North Shore town of Winthrop, she was a beautiful woman, the absolute life of the party, a wonderful mother and always made everyone laugh.

Liza graduated from Winthrop High School, Massachusetts, in 1972. She was popular amongst her peers and the majorette of her marching band. From an early age, she displayed a real passion and talent for the arts. She loved painting, photography, sculpting, holiday crafting, to name a few, and was accepted to the Massachusetts College of Art & Design (MassArt). However, shortly before graduation her life was struck by tragedy. Her high school sweetheart, who was also attending college in Boston, died in a car crash shortly after their engagement. She would not let this event define her. Liza’s soul was too bright; she persevered to live a good life and raised three children.

