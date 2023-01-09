MEREDITH — Leslie “Liza” Ann Moynahan, 68, maiden name Donahue, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home in Meredith, on Dec. 20, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 12, 1954, and raised in the coastal North Shore town of Winthrop, she was a beautiful woman, the absolute life of the party, a wonderful mother and always made everyone laugh.
Liza graduated from Winthrop High School, Massachusetts, in 1972. She was popular amongst her peers and the majorette of her marching band. From an early age, she displayed a real passion and talent for the arts. She loved painting, photography, sculpting, holiday crafting, to name a few, and was accepted to the Massachusetts College of Art & Design (MassArt). However, shortly before graduation her life was struck by tragedy. Her high school sweetheart, who was also attending college in Boston, died in a car crash shortly after their engagement. She would not let this event define her. Liza’s soul was too bright; she persevered to live a good life and raised three children.
She held many different jobs through her years, and early in her career she worked for the airlines, first as a flight attendant and eventually as a station manager. The benefits of the work provided her with the opportunity to travel the world. She told grand stories of tropical destinations and European adventures. It was also during these years that she had her first children, her two boys. By the early '90s she had a third child, her daughter, and her family was complete.
Like so many other mothers from the Commonwealth seeking a better location to raise her family, she migrated north to settle in the Granite State. After several stops in Manchester, Raymond, Allenstown, Wakefield, Alton, she eventually landed in her top-destination town: Meredith. Liza loved Lake Winnipesaukee and went through painstaking efforts to ensure her children were raised in, what she believed to be, the absolute best place in the world to do so.
By the late '90s, she was left a single mother with three kids and a mortgage. How she handled this adversity is another defining moment of her life. When it comes to earning a living and supporting a family in the Lakes Region, the summers can be fun and prosperous. But winters in the White Mountains are cold and tough. When the going got tough, Liza was a warrior. She was resilient that way. Soft is not a word used to describe her as she was the very definition of a hard worker who for years consistently held two jobs and, at times, had as many as three.
She did whatever it took to support and feed her family, not to mention the many friends of her children who would frequently visit her home on Mudgett Avenue. Despite the tough times, she never once turned anyone away. Liza always kept her home open to friends. Later in life, after all her children had grown up and left the nest, she served as a foster-care mother and provided a safe and caring environment to several less fortunate children.
Liza had a tough New England exterior but underneath was a kind and gentle soul. Her love for animals was evident in how she cared for her pets, her children’s pets, the charitable donations she made to animal-rights groups as well as her inability to watch TV ads from PETA without breaking into tears. Of all the jobs she worked in her life, nothing gave her more joy and satisfaction than her time working with people with special needs. She wasn’t just driving a bus nor was it just a job. As a member of the Teamsters Union Local 633, Liza found great purpose in safely transporting people of need all over New Hampshire. During her time, she formed many close relationships.
Throughout the entirety of her life, Liza held a strong social network. With her heavy Boston accent and outspoken, outgoing, and charismatic personality, she won the hearts of many. She was the kind of person who maintained her childhood relationships from Winthrop. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Liza assimilated herself into the local community and she loved her summer trips to Old Orchard Beach in Maine. The characteristics that earned her so many friends have been reciprocated through the actions of those close to her since her passing. She was loyal and true, a Lakes Region legend.
As a mother, she will be remembered as the cool mom who loved her children greatly. She was overly generous, sometimes to a fault, and did whatever it took to get the job done. Liza sacrificed herself in just about every way you can imagine for the betterment of her children and despite all the adversity she faced in life. When all the odds were stacked against her, she succeeded and in doing so, became a great mom.
She is survived by her three children, Christopher Boyd, Shawn Boyd, Megan Moynahan; her niece, Tammy Salisbury; and her grandson, Ollie Demers.
Liza will be missed greatly by her children and everyone who knew her.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 33 in Meredith, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. In true Liza fashion, party goers are encouraged to wear pink and bling.
