BELMONT — Mr. Leslie A. Caldon Jr., 69, of Belmont died in Colchester, Vermont, on April 11, 2019.
He was born in Franklin on May 25, 1949, the son of Leslie and Loretta (Nadeau) Caldon Sr. Leslie was raised in Franklin and attended local schools. He was a Belmont resident for more than 30 years.
He served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a Sergeant First Class (E7). He later worked at the Manchester and Plymouth post offices.
Leslie was a member of Franklin Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1698, and Northfield American Legion, Post 49.
He enjoyed the Red Sox and Bruins but his passions were family and fishing with friends. He has been known as “Junior,” “Dad,” “Sarge,” “Pepe,” “Pac-Man,” and even “Fish,” but he was known by everyone as the man with the biggest heart.
Family members include his wife, Judith (Gray) Caldon of Belmont; two children, Deanna Benner and husband Michael of Medford, New Jersey, and Timothy Caldon and wife Diane of Loudon; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Norma Barney of Bristol, Lillian Rollins of Salisbury, and Linda Norris of Concord; a brother, Arnold Caldon of Mumford, Tennessee; and nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Tuesday, April 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.
There will be a service on Wednesday, April 17, at noon in the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery Chapel in Boscawen. A celebration of his life will take place at the Franklin VFW after the services.
Donations in memory of Leslie may be made to your local children’s charity or to the Santa Fund.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.