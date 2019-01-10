GILFORD — Leonore Pleeter, 88, of Sprucewood Drive, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Leonore was born on Oct. 17, 1930, in New York, New York, the daughter of William and Lillian (Katz) Kahn. Leonore worked as an accountant for Sounds Great Inc. Leonore married the love of her life, Lester Pleeter. Together they were avid skiers and dancers and enjoyed participating in both as often as possible.
Leonore is survived by two sons, Daniel Pleeter and Richard Pleeter; three grandchildren; and a sister, Rhoda Levin.
In addition her parents, Leonore was predeceased by her husband, Lester Pleeter.
Leonore’s family would like to give a special thanks to her neighborhood for their support and kindness, along with her close friends, Irene and Nancy.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be in the spring at the family plot in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
