GILFORD — Leonard William McCassie Jr., 52, of Old Lakeshore Road, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Leonard was born on May 1, 1966, in Athol, Massachusetts, the son of Leonard W. McCassie Sr. and Marie A. (Gagne) Matthews. He moved from Orange, Massachusetts, to Gilford in 2013.
Leonard liked art, camping, concerts, dirt biking, riding bike, fishing and going to the beach.
Leonard is survived by his mother, Marie A. Matthews; daughters Melissa Christine McCassie and Natasha Ashley McCassie; sons David Francis Driscoll III; brother David Michael McCassie; and sister Kristina Marie McCassie.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a son, Leonard William McCassie III; daughter Jessie Lynn McCassie; and a sister, Deborah Lee McCassie.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 9, at noon, followed by a reception until 3 p.m., at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring in the Greenwood Cemetery, Kingston.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 635 Main St., Suite 303, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
