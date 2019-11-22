CANTERBURY — Leonard S. Cram Sr., 71, passed away Nov. 16, 2019.
He was born in Laconia on March 17, 1948, son of Herbert Earl Cram and Bernice (Fields) Cram.
Leonard worked at Hebert Foundry in Laconia for 40 years.
He was a former member of the Laconia Rod and Gun Club. He loved to hunt, fish, and snowmobile, and he also loved his dog, “Poppy.”
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Cram of Canterbury; sons Lenny Cram Jr. of North Carolina and Cary L. Cram of Canterbury; daughter Tricia Mose of Maine; his step-children, Robert Goodwin Jr. of Laconia, Diana Sharon of Concord, Vicky Sinclair of Belmont, and Greg Goodwin of Laconia; many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly; brother and sister-in-law Leon and Sharon Cram; brother Jefrey Cram; sister-in-law Lois Cram; and his hunting partner and friend, C.D.
There will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made to the Laconia Humane Society.
