FRANKLIN — Leonard “Lenny” E. Downes, 83, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died on Feb. 8, 2020, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, following a period of failing health.
Lenny was born in Franklin, Aug. 30, 1936, son of the late Howard O. and Audrey (Morrill) Downes. He attended schools in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1954.
Lenny served honorably with the United States Army from Sept. 24, 1954, until Sept. 23, 1957, discharged with rank of SP3 (T).
In the late 1970s he and his wife, Rachel, took ownership of and operated Laroche’s Market, a family neighborhood meat and grocery store on upper Central Street in Franklin. A truck driver for many years, Lenny worked for the former Giles Dairy in Franklin, Weeks Dairy, and Pike Industries in Tilton. To keep busy, Lenny continued working in the maintenance department at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia until his retirement in 2000.
Lenny had a gift to gab and had a wonderful sense of humor. He certainly enjoyed eating out with his wife, Rachel, as often as he could. Not sure he ever went without his meals, and of course his snacks. His fastidious care of his property, gazebo and all, could be seen as you passed it on Willow Hill.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his four sisters, Betty Zanchi, Olive Shaw, Blanche Tilton, and Phyllis Ingerson.
Lenny leaves his wife of 64 years, Rachel (Laroche) Downes of the Merrimack County Nursing Home; his two daughters, Brenda Johnson and her husband, Dan, of Franklin and Linda Murphy and her husband, Shawn, of Gilford; his son, Ernest Downes, and his wife, Dina, of Franklin; and grandchildren Nicholas and Matthew Johnson, Allison Quinn, Tyler Murphy, and Jerricko Downes. He also leaves his sister, Pearl R. Corrigan, of Lebanon, and numerous generational nieces and nephews.
Lenny’s family wanted to acknowledge and thank the staff for the compassion and dignity shown to Lenny at the Peabody Home in Franklin and Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
As requested by Lenny, there are no calling hours.
There will be a graveside service later in the spring when weather permits, at the family lot in Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, with military honors offered. Burial will follow.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting with arrangements .
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Lenny’s name to the Franklin Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
