GILFORD — Leon R. Worthley passed away peacefully Friday at the age of 82.
Leon was born in Norridjeewock, Maine. He was the 4th of eight children born to Russell and Doris (Oak) Worthley. He graduated from Skowhegan High School where he played football.
After high school, Leon served in the Marine Corps where he participated in the Lebanon Crisis of 1958. He next attended and played football for the University of Maine, Orono, ME. While there, he met Doreen McCluskey, who he remained faithfully married to for 58 years. Leon and Doreen settled in Gilford where they raised five children. Leon taught high school in Connecticut and Laconia, where he also coached football and track. While traveling across the country with Doreen and their five children on a grant from the Ford Foundation, Leon earned his Master's Degree from the University of Oregon. Upon their return, he worked for the New Hampshire State Department of Education and earned his Ph.D. A.B. D from Boston College. He next worked as Assistant Superintendent in Farmington and later, SAU 21. Upon retiring, he became an adjunct professor at Cambridge College, teaching graduate education courses.
Leon enjoyed hiking, camping, traveling, skiing, and other outdoor pursuits. An avid sailor, he captained sailing trips to the British Virgin Islands, San Juan Islands, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Belize, and the coast of Maine. A true Renaissance man, Leon also was a painter, musician, and poet. He is remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, generosity, dedication to his family, sense of humor, and his huge heart. Throughout his life, Leon remained passionate about education as a means for lifting people out of poverty.
He is survived by his wife Doreen Worthley (Gilford); his daughter, Kellie Eastman and husband Dean Eastman (Meredith, NH); his son, Todd Worthley and wife Angeline Chong (Tigard, OR); his son, Scott Worthley and wife Cindi Worthley (Andover, MA), his son Brent Worthley and wife Christina Bradshaw (Fort Collins, CO); his daughter, Kara Burton and husband Robert Burton (Gilmanton I.W., NH); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Worthley, Ryan Worthley, Alysha Burton, Alexander Worthley, Benjamin Worthley, Christopher Worthley, Dillon Worthley, Shannon Burton, and Leah Eastman. He is also survived by four of his siblings, June (Worthley) Jepson, Carl Worthley, George Worthley, Bonnie (Worthley) Luce; and many nieces and nephews.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
There will be a Graveside Service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Leon and Doreen Worthley Memorial Foundation at the University of Maine, Orono, ME, or to the Beth Israel Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
