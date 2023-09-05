Leon L. Turmelle

Leon L. Turmelle 

The heavens have a new star shining down on us now, as Leon Lloyd Turmelle, formerly of Thornton, went to his final, and much-deserved rest on Friday, Sept. 1, after a recent period of declining health. Leon was 92 at the time of his passing and had family members with him when he crossed over. He left us on his terms, much as he lived, quietly, humbly and with great dignity.

Leon was born March 7, 1931, in the town of Holderness to Wilfred J. Turmelle and Elsie (Lovett) Turmelle and was the second youngest of six siblings. He attended Plymouth public schools and was often hunting and fishing with his dad and siblings to help provide for the needs of their family during the Great Depression. While at first a necessity, hunting and fishing became a lifelong love.

