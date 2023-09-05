The heavens have a new star shining down on us now, as Leon Lloyd Turmelle, formerly of Thornton, went to his final, and much-deserved rest on Friday, Sept. 1, after a recent period of declining health. Leon was 92 at the time of his passing and had family members with him when he crossed over. He left us on his terms, much as he lived, quietly, humbly and with great dignity.
Leon was born March 7, 1931, in the town of Holderness to Wilfred J. Turmelle and Elsie (Lovett) Turmelle and was the second youngest of six siblings. He attended Plymouth public schools and was often hunting and fishing with his dad and siblings to help provide for the needs of their family during the Great Depression. While at first a necessity, hunting and fishing became a lifelong love.
Leon later met his future wife, (Helen) Lois Heinemann quite by accident as she passed him by on the sidewalk near his childhood home on South Main Street in Plymouth. He became so distracted by this young woman that he fell into a cluster of rose bushes. Despite being thoroughly scratched up and embarrassed at the situation, he found the courage to introduce himself. They dated for a short time and then, upon receiving notice to report for duty with the U. S. Army, Leon and Lois were married in 1953, three days prior to his report date with the U.S. Army. He served in El Paso, Texas, and later in Stuttgart, Germany, as an armorer before leaving army service behind in 1955.
Upon returning home to Plymouth, Leon began working at the Ashland Paper Mill to provide for his newly begun family. Leon later went on to work at the Meredith Marina, and then later, the Gilford Marina, where he became quite skilled as a shipwright and painter, and worked long hours until his “retirement” at age 65. This “retirement” lasted barely a few months before his restless, hardworking nature brought him out of retirement and he went to work at Plymouth Manufacturing Company, where Fosters Steakhouse now stands.
When Plymouth Manufacturing closed some years later, Leon refused to stay home and instead went to work at the Cold Springs Resort, performing maintenance duties and working with the housekeeping department, where he became infamous for his ability to work circles around coworkers less than half his age, as well as his impish sense of humor that quite often had his coworkers laughing uproariously. He continued his hardworking ways until finally retiring at age 80, allowing him time to fish and tell the story of the “one that got away.” Truly, a life well lived and well loved.
Leon was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Lois (Heinemann) Turmelle; an infant son, Gary Shane Turmelle; a brother, Wilfred (Buddy) Turmelle Jr. of Plymouth; a brother, Lester Turmelle of Ashland; a sister, Barbara Turmelle of Ashland; and a sister, Rosalie Downing (Turmelle) of Plymouth.
Leon is survived by his younger sister, Ethel Nadeau (Turmelle) and sister-in-law, Elsa Turmelle, both of Plymouth.
Leon will be greatly missed by his family, to include: a son, Shawn Turmelle, of Thornton; a son, Gregory Turmelle and Polly (Pike) Turmelle of Rumney; a daughter, Sharmaine Stewart (Turmelle) and David Stewart of Rumney; a daughter, Tracy (Turmelle) Knyght and Christopher Knyght of Wentworth; and a son, Corey and Amanda Turmelle of Salisbury; along with grandchildren, Daniel King, Cameron King, Kate Stewart, Lee Turmelle, Lindsay Turmelle, Kyle Turmelle, Kane Turmelle, T. Honkala, Chantille Bailey, and Shane Turmelle; along with 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Leon had requested a small graveside remembrance for family and friends, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., at the family plot at Riverside Cemetery on Fairgrounds Road in Plymouth.
Leon’s family wishes to express our most heartfelt thanks to Comfort Keepers of Plymouth and the many angels of mercy who took on the forms of the doctors and nurses and staff at Speare Hospital, in Plymouth. Also, a special thank you to Daniel and Veronica King for all you did to make Leon’s last years as happy and comfortable as possible. Angels truly come in all forms.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Turmelle family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
