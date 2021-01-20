MANCHESTER — Leon D. Ells Sr., 83, of Manchester, passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was the loving husband and best friend of Barbara Ells with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.
He was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, on June 25, 1937, and was the son of the late Leonard and Susie (Brown) Ells. He proudly served our country for 20 years in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army until he was honorably discharged. After leaving the Navy he worked as a Computer Room Manager at State Street Corporation for 33 years until his retirement. He also worked as a Skipper for the Mt. Washington Cruise Lines for 14 years. Leon was a member of the North Attleboro Elks, Lodge #1011, for 42 years. He was also a member of the Greater Boston Banker's Association for over 30 years.
Leon was an active man who enjoyed bowling, golfing, boating, and skiing. He especially liked to travel. Leon and Barbara traveled extensively and took many cruises. His favorite place to visit was Hawaii.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Skip Ells Jr. and his wife Lynn, Lee Ann Ells, Annette Smith and her husband Mark, Yvonne Ells, and Sandra Doherty Healy and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Stephen, Tyler and Jossie Ells, Tyler Healy, Robert Tien Minshull and Sam Minshull and his wife Crystal. He had a special place in his heart for the Wysocki family and is survived by many friends. He was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Ariel Ells.
