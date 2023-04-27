Leo R. Goyette 84

LACONIA — Leo Rene Goyette 84, of Belvidere Street, passed away after a courageous battle against cancer, at his home with family at his side, on April 25.
Leo was born on Jan. 1, 1939, in Laconia, the son of Horace and Leonide (Dulac) Goyette.
Leo attended Sacred Heart School in Laconia, and then on to Laconia High School, class of 1957. As a young man he followed in his father's footsteps and was involved in Golden Gloves Boxing and would amaze us with his speed bag abilities. He was president of the United Steelworkers Union 5332 U.S. W.A.
He served in the New Hampshire Army National Guard 197th Anti-Aircraft Division for seven years. He worked 25 years at Laconia Needle Company. When the company closed, he dusted off the broker's license he had attained years before and was hired by Stonewood Realty in Meredith. He coached Laconia Little League teams for many years including girls softball. He also coached Babe Ruth baseball and Lakes Region youth soccer.
Leo received the State of New Hampshire Hero Award for pulling the pilot from his burning plane crashed upside down outside of Tangent Tool in the Laconia Industrial Park where Leo was employed. He was an avid gardener, both vegetables and flowers. He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, dancing and the yearly vacation to York Beach. He loved competitive games and always made sure to bring bocce to family get-togethers. With his wife, they had good times playing cards every Saturday night with the same group of friends for over 50 years. After retirement he loved being there to babysit his grandchildren. He could walk and sing a crying baby to sleep in no time and they knew Pepere was always there to get them to or from school.
Leo is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Claudia (Sharps) Goyette; daughter Audrey Goyette; sons Brian Goyette and his wife Kathy Labrecque, and Steven Goyette and his wife Tricia (Hull); his five grandchildren Ashlee Goyette, Hayley Goyette, Garret Goyette, Jillian Goyette and Melody Goyette; one great-grandchild Everlee Gonthier; nephews Joseph Goyette and Paul Goyette; and niece Cheryl Baer. Leo is predeceased by his parents; his brother Maurice Goyette; sister Rita Goyette; and his grandson Christopher Goyette.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 4-6 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., using the Carriage House entrance.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave.
Burial will immediately follow mass at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leo’s memory to the Laconia Public Library, 695 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246, or a charity of your choosing.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
