LACONIA — Leo P. O’Connell III of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 73.
Leo was born on July 9, 1949, and was raised in Wilmington at the “family compound” along with extended family on Faulkner & Jones Avenue. Leo graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 1967. He went on to study at Bryant-McIntosh School of Aviation. He was an accomplished leisure pilot.
Leo was first introduced to the canteen truck business by his uncle and thus began Leo’s Canteen running on the streets of Cambridge and Boston under the motto of “If You Don’t Buy From Me, We Both Starve.” He was a successful businessman, but his true calling was Lake Winnipesaukee.
His love affair with the lake began as an infant with his grandparents at Lake Shore Park who eventually settled in Buzzell Cove in Moultonborough, where Leo enjoyed many years of summer bliss. The family memories built there propelled him to move to the Lakes Region permanently midlife to join the New Hampshire Marine Patrol. His exceptional navigation skills taught to him by his grandfather earned him a position aboard the M/S Mount Washington. Leo worked his way up the ranks over many years and eventually retired as Fleet Captain from the Winnipesaukee Flagship Corporation.
Retirement did not sit well with Leo and in true lake life seasonal fashion, he worked numerous side jobs over the years to contribute to the local economy as well as feed his sense of purpose and strong work ethic. His favorite activities were boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, hitting the gym daily, family parties at Hunt Road, and traveling with Tink.
Leo was a devoted family man, diligent in being a good son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and “your best friend.” He took tremendous pride in building special relationships with each of his children and grandchildren. He fervently supported all their passions and interests. To that extent, his heart was incredibly welcoming. He abolished the term “step” and created a beautifully blended family.
Leo was the son of the late Leo P. Jr. and Marie T. (Baldwin) O’Connell. He is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Lucille (DiCalogero) O’Connell; his adored children, Shelley Sainato and her husband David, and Judy O’Connell of Wilmington, the late Christopher O’Connell, Leo P. O’Connell IV and his wife Brandy of Cameron, North Carolina, Heath O’Connell of Fairport, New York, Jason O’Connell and his fiancée Kierstin Houle of Victor, New York, Lyn Devito of Dracut, Massachusetts, Christopher Harkins and his wife Lisa of Everett, Danielle Harkins and her fiancé Flavio Zumpano of Windham; his cherished grandchildren, Colin, Madelynne, Carolyn, Leo Patrick V, Hazelyn, Nathaniel, Gavin, Jona, Antonio, Kaylee, Alexis and Juliana. Leo was the loving brother of Daniel R. O’Connell and his wife Carol of Meredith, the late David D. O’Connell and his late wife Anne of Lynn, Kathleen M. Galeno of Georgetown, the late Nancy E. Roberts and husband David formerly of Maine, Marie T. O’Connell of Middleborough, the late Darlene O’Connell Fleming of Maine, John J. O’Connell and his wife Amy of Gilmanton, and the late Charles B. O’Connell of New Hampshire. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, the extended DiCalogero family, and all his “best friends.”
Family and friends will gather for visiting hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., in St. Dorothy’s Church, Main Street. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Leo’s memory to Local Heroes, Inc., P.O. Box 536, Wilmington, MA 01887.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.