BRISTOL — Leo L. Ntourntourekas, 21, died Monday, June 8, 2020, while doing one of his favorite activities, working out. He was born in Franklin, the son of Demetrius “Jimmy” and Jennifer (Milbrad) Ntourntourekas. He has been a life long resident of Bristol, attended local schools and graduated from Newfound Regional High School and was currently attending Plymouth State University. He loved physical fitness and practiced many different disciplines. The mountains surrounded his life and he found wellbeing in hiking the local mountains. Leo enjoyed music of all types and was known for being a talented drummer and guitarist.
Family and friends were dear to him. In addition to his parents, he leaves two brothers, Peter and Alex Ntourntourekas; sister, Nicole Ntourntourekas; his paternal grandmother Dorothea Ntourntourekas; and maternal nana Jackie Milbrad; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandfathers, whom he had special relationships with, Panagiotis Ntourntourekas and Leo Milbrad.
Services — Friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol. Following current guidelines from the CDC and State of NH, friends will be admitted to the funeral home in small groups only.
